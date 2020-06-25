We Seized N16bn Cash, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smartphones From Hushpuppi And Gangs —Dubai Police

A total of 1,926,400 victims were said to have been targeted by the syndicate in a scheme that spanned several months.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 25, 2020

The police in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, have seized Dh150m -- N16bn -- in cash and more than a dozen luxury cars from Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Raymond Abbas known as Hushpuppi.

In a video shared by the police, officers explained how they arrested Hushpuppi and his gangs, who are accused of Internet scam.

Hushpuppi's principal scam was to create websites that looked identical to well-known companies and banks, it was alleged. 

A total of 1,926,400 victims were said to have been targeted by the syndicate in a scheme that spanned several months.

13 luxury cars estimated to be worth over 25 million dirhams -- N2.6bn -- were also seized from the gang.

Police said email addresses of 800,000 potential victims were discovered and that the gang could have scammed as much as Dh1.6 billion from victims.

Officers dubbed the operation Fox Hunt 2 after busting an African cyber crime gang running a similar scam in February 2019, in which Dh32 million -- $8.7m -- was stolen from victims.

Hushpuppi posed as a real estate investor and businessman and boasts of more than two million followers on Instagram.

Dubai Police operation Fox Hunt 2 from GulfNewsTV on Vimeo.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME How D'Banj Raped Me, Used Police To Illegally Detain Me —Seyitan Babatayo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Oluwo Of Iwo Faces Dethronement After Criminal Past Of Monarch Deported By US Government For Fraud In 1999 Emerges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Herdsmen Invade Farms In Ondo, Chase Away Farmers As Amotekun Seizes 42 Cows
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME ABU Lecturer Killed By Bandits On Katsina-Zamfara Road
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Alleged Rape: Arrest D'Banj To Prevent Further Perversion Of Justice, Victim Intimidation, Lawyers Tells Police
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Ebonyi Community Residents Petition Police Over Takeover Of Land By Ex-SGF Pius Anyim
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Unprecedentedly Damaging Allegation Against Buhari By Tinubu’s APC Faction By Farooq Kperogi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Letter An Open Letter To Jagaban By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Yobe Governor, Buni, Appointed APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME How D'Banj Raped Me, Used Police To Illegally Detain Me —Seyitan Babatayo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Edo 2020: PDP Governorship Aspirant Steps Down For Obaseki
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Secretary, Bulama, Dares President Buhari, Declares Giadom NEC Meeting Illegal
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Oluwo Of Iwo Faces Dethronement After Criminal Past Of Monarch Deported By US Government For Fraud In 1999 Emerges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Buhari Backs Giadom: Has Tinubu Finally Been Tamed? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Herdsmen Invade Farms In Ondo, Chase Away Farmers As Amotekun Seizes 42 Cows
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: New APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Buni, Promises To Carry All Aggrieved Members Along
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad