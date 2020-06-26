APC Group Hails Buhari Over Dissolution Of Party’s NWC

Alhaji Abubakar Fakai, Acting Chairman of the group, in a statement said the dissolution of the NWC had been long expected, adding that the Caretaker Committee will engender genuine reconciliation and peace in the party.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 26, 2020

The All Progressives Congress National Executive Committee Integrity Group has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over the dissolution of the National Working Committee of the party.

The statement reads, “The emergence of His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, the Yobe State governor, to chair the 12-man Caretaker Committee is a well thought out move. 

“We hope his experience in party administration will come to play in coordinating the affairs of our great party within the time-frame given to the committee. 

“The APC NEC Integrity Group sincerely appreciates His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and all members of the NEC for their timely intervention to salvage the party from imminent collapse.

“The President, being a true democrat, has always towed the line of peace and unity. His commitment to Thursday’s NEC meeting has shown his respect for the rule of law and acceptance of the authority of our party’s constitution.”

Saharareporters, New York

