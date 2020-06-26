BREAKING: Police Confirm Kidnap Of Nine Commuters In Ondo

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the kidnap of nine commuters along the Akoko Road in the state.

Tee-Leo Ikoro, spokesperson for the police in the state confirmed the incident on Friday in Akure.

Ikoro said the hoodlums waylaid a Toyota Sienna vehicle and marched all passengers into the bush.

He added that the passengers were travelling to Lagos when they were seized at a bad spot at Isua in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the police was already working with some local hunters in the area to track the hoodlums and abducted victims.



A family member of one of the victims revealed that the kidnappers has been asking for a ransom of N100 million.