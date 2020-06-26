Burial Of Former Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Postponed

The funeral of former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has been postponed.

There were reports on Thursday evening that the former governor will be buried in Ibadan on Friday.

But his spokesperson, Bolaji Tunji, told journalists in his Oluyole, Ibadan, residence on Friday that the family would soon make an announcement on the burial programme.

He said, "The funeral arrangements will be announced soon by the family but it will be observed privately so as to be in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control guidelines."

Ajimobi, who has been on a life support machine since last Friday after slipping into a coma as a result of Coronavirus complications, finally died on Thursday following weeks of trying to save his life by doctors.