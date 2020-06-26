Burial Of Former Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Postponed

But his spokesperson, Bolaji Tunji, told journalists in his Oluyole, Ibadan, residence on Friday that the family would soon make an announcement on the burial programme.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 26, 2020

The funeral of former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, has been postponed.

There were reports on Thursday evening that the former governor will be buried in Ibadan on Friday.

But his spokesperson, Bolaji Tunji, told journalists in his Oluyole, Ibadan, residence on Friday that the family would soon make an announcement on the burial programme. 

He said, “The funeral arrangements will be announced soon by the family but it will be observed privately so as to be in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control guidelines.”  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Is Dead 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Ajimobi, who has been on a life support machine since last Friday after slipping into a coma as a result of Coronavirus complications, finally died on Thursday following weeks of trying to save his life by doctors.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Nigeria Will Break Up If North Produces President In 2023, Ex-Anambra Governor Ezeife Warns
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Cross River State Government + Former Israeli Weapons Supplier Strike A Deal
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Jobs Ministry Of Humanitarians Affairs Gives N-Power Recruitment Slots To Senate President, Other Lawmakers Ahead Of Ordinary Citizens
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Reject APC, PDP In 2023, Arewa Consultative Youth Forum President, Yerima, Tells Nigerians, Describes Buhari As Failure
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics APC Group Hails Buhari Over Dissolution Of Party’s NWC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Managing Director Of Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, Abubakar Mu'azu, Refuses To Vacate Office Three Weeks After Tenure Expiration
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME We Seized N16bn Cash, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smartphones From Hushpuppi And Gangs —Dubai Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Letter An Open Letter To Jagaban By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Break Up If North Produces President In 2023, Ex-Anambra Governor Ezeife Warns
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Army Arrests Wife Of Lance Corporal Martins For Granting Media Interview
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Government To Carry Out Integrity Test On Lagos Bridge After Another Fatal Accident
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Cross River State Government + Former Israeli Weapons Supplier Strike A Deal
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Military Nigerians Commend Soldier Arrested For Criticising Service Chiefs, Call For His Immediate Release
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Armed Robbers Attack Gas Station In Ondo, Kill Attendant, Injure Another
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Jobs Ministry Of Humanitarians Affairs Gives N-Power Recruitment Slots To Senate President, Other Lawmakers Ahead Of Ordinary Citizens
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Confirm Kidnap Of Nine Commuters In Ondo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad