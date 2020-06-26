Delta Governor, Okowa, Wife, Embark On Isolation After Daughter Tests Positive For COVID-19

The governor's daughter was among the 106 positive cases in the state that was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Thursday night.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 26, 2020

Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, on Friday confirmed that one of his daughters tested positive for Coronavirus.

Okowa added that he and his wife, Edith, were now self-isolating for the next 14 days. 

“Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days. We will continue to keep you all updated,” Governor Okowa in his verified Twitter handle, said.
 

