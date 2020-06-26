How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh

Subsequently, a jet and N50m was dispatched to the Asian country for the purchase and delivery but sadly the drugs procured by the Nigerian man was all fake.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 26, 2020

The last days of former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, who died on Thursday at First Cardiology Hospital in Lagos following Coronavirus complications, were devoid of peace as he was defrauded of N50m right on his sickbed.

Ajimobi was rushed to the hospital weeks ago after his health deteriorated significantly and soon slipped into a deep coma he never recovered from until he passed away on Thursday.

In the period doctors were battling to save his life at the Lagos hospital, family members desperate to keep him alive reached out to a handful of Nigerians they knew abroad to help get a sizeable quantity of Remivir to be administered on him.

Manufactured in Bangladesh, the antiviral drug was previously tested in humans with Ebola virus disease and has shown promise in treating severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) caused by Coronavirus, according to United States National Institutes of Health. 

First, the assignment for the search for the drug was given to a Nigerian in Texas, United States, to see if he could help get it.

After days of contacting several trusted persons for the 'project', he gave up the search as the tight monitoring of the drug by the US government made it almost impossible for it to be moved out of hospitals.

The $50,000 paid was returned after another search for the drug in a hospital in Los Angeles, California, did not also materialise.

The hospitals contacted had only limited dose of the drugs, which is closely monitored by the US authorities desperate to stop the rising number of deaths related to Coronavirus.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Is Dead 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

The US has 2.5 million Coronavirus cases and 126,785 reported deaths.

After failing to get the drug in the US, members of Ajimobi circle turned attention to Bangladesh were it is being produced. 

A Nigerian assured them of getting the needed quantity of Remivir to administer on the ex-Oyo governor and help save his life. 

Subsequently, a jet and N50m was dispatched to the Asian country for the purchase and delivery but sadly the drugs procured by the Nigerian man was all fake.

He pocketed large chunk of the money and left the former governor to battle for his life at the Lagos hospital where for at least one week he was on a life support machine before he eventually died.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: APC Names Former Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, As Acting National Chairman After Court Upheld Oshiomhole's Suspension 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

"All our guys here in the United States couldn't risk it because of the war act invoked by President Donald Trump that the drug should not get out of America.

"It is something I was involved in from the beginning. In fact, we gave $50,000 to one of our Nigerian guy who is a doctor in Los Angeles but he returned the money. He said the hospital had only 100 dose and everything was monitored on how it is used.

"But one Nigerian guy defrauded them after claiming he could get it in Bangladesh.

"They sent a flight and paid about N50m but the drug they got from him was fake," one of those privy to the search for the drugs told SaharaReporters.

It was gathered that the disappointment from that development further added to the pain of those close to the former governor, who passed away at the age of 70 on Thursday.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Burial Of Former Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Postponed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Cross River State Government + Former Israeli Weapons Supplier Strike A Deal
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Break Up If North Produces President In 2023, Ex-Anambra Governor Ezeife Warns
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Group Hails Buhari Over Dissolution Of Party’s NWC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Aggrieved APC National Working Committee Members Set To Challenge Dissolution In Court
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME We Seized N16bn Cash, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smartphones From Hushpuppi And Gangs —Dubai Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Letter An Open Letter To Jagaban By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Burial Of Former Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Postponed
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Cross River State Government + Former Israeli Weapons Supplier Strike A Deal
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Army Arrests Wife Of Lance Corporal Martins For Granting Media Interview
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Lance Corporal Martins Spoke Truth, Buratai Has Failed—Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Nigerians Commend Soldier Arrested For Criticising Service Chiefs, Call For His Immediate Release
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Break Up If North Produces President In 2023, Ex-Anambra Governor Ezeife Warns
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Oluwo Of Iwo Faces Dethronement After Criminal Past Of Monarch Deported By US Government For Fraud In 1999 Emerges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad