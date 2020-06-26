How Kaduna Vigilance Group Killed 17-year-old Boy Over Alleged Phone Theft

The police in Kaduna State have confirmed the death of a 17-year-old boy in Zaria while being interrogated by the State Vigilance Service over alleged theft of a cell phone.

ASP Muhammad Jalige, spokesperson for the police in the state, confirmed the incident on Friday, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Jalige said the commander of KadVS at Jan Labule, Kofar Doka Unit in Zaria, Alhaji Abubakar, and six others had been detained at the Police Divisional Headquarters in the town.

He added that they would be transferred to the Police Command in Kaduna for further investigation.

Father of the victim, Mallam Aliyu Dauda, of Filin Mallawa, Zaria, told journalists on Friday that his son, Muhammad-Sani Aliyu, died while being interrogated by KadVS over alleged phone theft.

Dauda said the incident occurred on Wednesday at about 2pm at Jan Labule, Kofar Doka Unit of the service.

He said one Auwalu, a butcher, alleged that his late son stole his phone.

“As a father, I questioned him over the issue but he insisted that he knew nothing about the phone.

“I later requested my friend, Abubakar Dan-Bakano, to question him about the phone. He (late son) maintained his earlier stand that he did not steal any phone.

“While Abubakar Dan-Bakano was questioning my late son, the complainant Auwalu, arrived with personnel of vigilance service, who took him to their office at Jan Labule, Kofar Doka, Zaria, where he lost his life during interrogation,” he alleged.

Dauda said that the body of his son was laid on the ground at the KadVS’s office until police arrived at the scene.

Hannatu Muhammad, mother of the victim, said that those responsible for the death of her son should be fished out and brought to justice.