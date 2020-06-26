Managing Director Of Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, Abubakar Mu'azu, Refuses To Vacate Office Three Weeks After Tenure Expiration

When contacted, Mu'azu confirmed that his tenure had elapsed but that he would not vacate office because he was sure of reappointment by President Buhari.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 26, 2020

Tension is mounting in the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, a federal agency in Yola, Adamawa State, following the refusal of its Managing Director, Abubakar Halilu Mu'azu, to vacate office three weeks after the expiration of his tenure.

According to documents seen by SaharaReporters, Mu'azu's tenure as MD of the agency officially expired on June 6, 2020.

But rather than quitting his position despite receiving official communication from the Director of Human Resources of the agency, Murtala Modibbo, Mu'azu has stayed put after telling anyone who cares to listen that President Muhammadu Buhari will reappoint him to the same office.  Abubakar Mu'azu

The document seen by SaharaReporters reads in parts, "I wish to draw your attention to the content of a circular ref. no. SGF.50/5.11/C.2/268, dated 4th December 2017.

"The circular is on end of tenure processes for heads of extra ministerial departments, directors-general, chief executive officers of parastatals, agencies and government owned companies and succession guidelines.

"For your information and necessary action, attached are copies of the two letters for ease of reference."

However, our correspondent gathered that Mu'azu is being backed by a godfather in the Ministry of Water Resources, who has assured him of reappointment.

When contacted, Mu'azu confirmed that his tenure had elapsed but that he would not vacate office because he was sure of reappointment by President Buhari.

Information Officer of the agency, Ahmed Isa Mbamba, who spoke on behalf of Mu'azu when contacted by our correspondent, said, "The tenure of our MD ended on the 6th of June 2020 no doubt about that but he has since been assured of reappointment."

SaharaReporters gathered that the situation has since left an atmosphere of uncertainty in the agency as both employees and management staff don’t know what to do next. 

