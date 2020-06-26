Nigeria Will Break Up If North Produces President In 2023, Ex-Anambra Governor Ezeife Warns

A former Governor of old Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has said that Nigeria will break up if a northerner becomes the President of Nigeria in 2023.

Ezeife, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said he expected the two major political parties in the country - All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party - to present candidates from the southern part of the country for the position of president in order to protect the unity of the country.

Chukwuemeka Ezeife

He said: "We expect APC and PDP to present a south-east person for president.

"What people say far away from the event is different from what they will say realistically when the event is near.

"I have heard about northern interest in this. The north likes Nigeria to survive because if they want to go again, it means they want to break the country completely.

"If they come out seriously, unfortunately, they will break the country immediately."

He, however, expressed hope that the ongoing crisis in the APC would not in any way affect the 2023 presidency.

"I don't think it will have any consequence on the presidency in 2023. Political crisis doesn't last forever.

"This crisis won't have any effect on the 2023 presidency," the former governor said.