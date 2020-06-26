Nigeria Will Break Up If North Produces President In 2023, Ex-Anambra Governor Ezeife Warns

I have heard about northern interest in this. The north likes Nigeria to survive because if they want to go again, it means they want to break the country completely.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 26, 2020

A former Governor of old Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has said that Nigeria will break up if a northerner becomes the President of Nigeria in 2023.

Ezeife, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said he expected the two major political parties in the country - All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party - to present candidates from the southern part of the country for the position of president in order to protect the unity of the country.

Chukwuemeka Ezeife

He said: "We expect APC and PDP to present a south-east person for president.

"What people say far away from the event is different from what they will say realistically when the event is near.

"I have heard about northern interest in this. The north likes Nigeria to survive because if they want to go again, it means they want to break the country completely.

"If they come out seriously, unfortunately, they will break the country immediately."

He, however, expressed hope that the ongoing crisis in the APC would not in any way affect the 2023 presidency.

"I don't think it will have any consequence on the presidency in 2023. Political crisis doesn't last forever.

"This crisis won't have any effect on the 2023 presidency," the former governor said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Aggrieved APC National Working Committee Members Set To Challenge Dissolution In Court
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Yobe Governor, Buni, Appointed APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Edo 2020: PDP Governorship Aspirant Steps Down For Obaseki
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Mourns Death Of Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Cross River State Government + Former Israeli Weapons Supplier Strike A Deal
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME We Seized N16bn Cash, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smartphones From Hushpuppi And Gangs —Dubai Police
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Letter An Open Letter To Jagaban By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Unprecedentedly Damaging Allegation Against Buhari By Tinubu’s APC Faction By Farooq Kperogi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Aggrieved APC National Working Committee Members Set To Challenge Dissolution In Court
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari Backs Giadom: Has Tinubu Finally Been Tamed? By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Yobe Governor, Buni, Appointed APC National Caretaker Committee Chairman
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Reasons APC National Executive Committee May Sack Oshiomhole, NWC Members On Thursday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cross River Records COVID-19 Index Case
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Edo 2020: PDP Governorship Aspirant Steps Down For Obaseki
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Oluwo Of Iwo Faces Dethronement After Criminal Past Of Monarch Deported By US Government For Fraud In 1999 Emerges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics President Buhari Mourns Death Of Ex-Oyo Governor, Ajimobi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad