Nigerians Commend Soldier Arrested For Criticising Service Chiefs, Call For His Immediate Release

Nigerians have condemned the arrest of Lance Corporal Martins, a soldier in the Nigerian Army who was arrested on the order of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

The soldier made a video condemning the security chiefs of the country, especially Buratai and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, for the incessant killings of Nigerians by Boko Haram and another armed group.

He was arrested in Sokoto a few hours after releasing the video and moved to the Federal Capital Territory where he is currently being detained.

Following his arrest, Nigerians have asked the military leadership to immediately release the soldier while they address the issues he raised in the video.

They also condemned the security chiefs for not making strong moves to stop the incessant killings of Nigerians by the Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in the country.

A Nigerian, identified as Comrade Andrea, tweeted, "Please, the said soldier needs to be vindicated in respect of his action. It takes courage for someone to embark on such. This country is in a critical state and needs to be delivered."

Constance Justice said, "Nigerians should unite and fight for the freedom of this prisoner of conscience, whose offence is that he called a spade a spade."

Gamson Gwamna prayed for Lance Corporal Martins. He wrote, "My prayer for this soldier is that God the creator of heaven and earth will surely deliver you from the evil people of this country for saying the truth. Your true destiny in this life will surely come to pass. Amen."

Ibrahim Baba Ibrahim said: "The truth can't be taken away from the public after being exposed. Arresting this guy isn't anything but (a call for) the service chiefs and all the concerned body to sit up and do the needful. The killings are on a daily basis."

Ese Adagbra Aminu kolere said, "I guess you listen to what the soldier said? Like any Nigerian with conscience and love for his country and concern for the life of his people, that motivated him to speak out! He did it out of frustration as well. The officer should be commended rather than be condemned!"

Kcprain Odanwu said, "Any country where exposing a crime is like committing a crime is been ruled by criminals."

Mazi Ifeanyi Nweze said, "Our military should take any criticism in good faith because they have really failed in their responsibility. Arresting Lance Corporal Martins is not the best option for the military chiefs. They should sit down and fix all that is wrong in their strategies to be able to regain their strength and values."

Yusuf Dabo said, "Freedom is not always given freely by the oppressor, it must be demanded by the oppressed. You can kill the messenger but you cannot kill the message. If the right thing is not done, we would see the worst in the near future."

Isioma Chigbolu said, "The soldier is absolutely right, unfortunately, he is in the military, they will call it insubordination and will court-martial him, but he is crying for all Nigerians. Yes, the so-called service chiefs have failed Nigerians."

@leo_akpomemike called for the resignation of Nigeria's security chiefs. He tweeted: "….we need to change all these useless and incompetent leaders that only know how to arrest people saying the truth. Why did they arrest him now?"

@OnyiFelix tweeted, "These service chiefs have overstayed their 35 years of service - all they are doing now is taking money for their retirement - they don't care about anyone right now. They've run out of ideas and should honourably resign and let others do the job."