Northern Governors Mourn Ajimobi’s Death

Ajimobi’s leadership qualities and significant roles in the formation of the All Progressives Congress endeared him to many.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 26, 2020

The Northern Governors Forum has expressed sadness over the death of a former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi.

Ajimobi died on Thursday. He was 70.

In a condolence message in Jos, the NGF Chairman, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State said that Ajomobi’s death was painful.

Lalong described the deceased as a man of integrity, who served Oyo people and Nigeria with excellence.

He said Ajimobi’s leadership qualities and significant roles in the formation of the All Progressives Congress endeared him to many.

He said that the attributes led to his appointment as the party’s Deputy National Chairman, South.

”The late Ajimobi’s contributions to the oil and gas industry in Nigeria during his career made a significant impact on its growth and development,” the NGF chairman said.

Lalong condoled with Ajimobi’s wife, children and entire family, urging them to take solace in his legacies and accept his death as the will of God.

