Seun Fakorede, Oyo State Commissioner For Youth And Sports Tests Positive For COVID-19

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, had earlier contracted the disease, sparking fears among his loyalist.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 26, 2020

Seun Fakorede, Oyo State Commissioner for Youth And Sports, has tested positive for Coronavirus. 

On Thursday, Abiola Ajimobi, immediate-past governor of the state, died of Coronavirus. 

Ajimobi had been on life support machine for close to a week before his death.

Confirming his status, Fakorede in a Facebook post said, "I tested positive for COVID-19 and want you to know that there's no cause for any panic as I'm very well, safe and sound without any symptoms/breakdown.

"Before the test result came in, I had no inkling that I was going to test positive. This was because, despite the demands of the office I occupy, I have been careful since COVID-19 crept into our world — I took the test just like others and didn’t nurse any fear. I was asymptomatic, I still am, and I remain fearless.

"COVID-19 is not in anyway a death sentence — so, while I acknowledge my principal, Governor Seyi Makinde, for the efforts he has put in place to tackle the pandemic, I want to further urge us all to continue to do everything to minimise the spread of this virus.

"I will remain in isolation till I fully recover, I will fight this, victoriously — please continue to comply with all directives of the COVID-19 Task Force."

 

Saharareporters, New York

