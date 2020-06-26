Stop Torturing Suspects In Your Custody, NHRC Warns Security Agencies

Law enforcement agents should see themselves as advocates against torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatments which have remained a sore point in human rights records.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 26, 2020

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has warned security agents in the country to desist from all forms of torture and degrading treatment of suspects in their custody.

The commission said such actions are not acceptable in any national, regional or international law.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday signed by the commission’s Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, to commemorate the International Day Against Victims of Torture.

Ojukwu called on law enforcement agents and Nigerians to see themselves as advocates against torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatments which have remained a sore point in human rights records.

The commission stated that International Day Against Victims of Torture is  significant because it provides the opportunity “to reminisce and review our conducts, as individuals, groups, security operatives, executives, legislature and judiciary and to ensure that they conform with the laid down human rights standards and norms.”

Ojukwu expressed concerns about the spate of torture and other related human rights violations such as domestic violence, assault and rape.

He said although Nigeria had ratified several major International Human Rights Treaties, and passed the Anti-Torture Act 2017 into law, torture remained a weapon used by security agents for interrogating and intimidating suspects.

The International Day in Support of Victims of Torture is observed on 26 June annually in honour of the Convention Against Torture.

