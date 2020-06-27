Abuja Airport Reopens After Three-month Lockdown

The country’s airports and airspace were shut in March by government as part of efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 27, 2020

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday reopened with limited service after nearly three months of shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The airport also witnessed strict compliance to other safety measures aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus.

The country’s airports and airspace were shut in March by government as part of efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Journalists covering the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 were led on dry run test from Lagos to Abuja to witness firsthand the reopening of the aviation sector.

The checks for COVID-19 safety protocols and screening were carried out on passengers at the departure lounge.

The seats, which were usually crowded, have been rearranged in compliance with the social distancing rule.

Inscriptions to further guide passengers, such as “do not use this seat”, “keep your distance”, were placed on seats.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Police Confirm Kidnap Of Nine Commuters In Ondo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Bola Tinubu's Son, Alakija's Children, Belo-Osagie’s Daughter, Late Akhigbe's Family And Other Erring Nigerians Who Defied COVID-19 Lockdown Order To Travel Abroad
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Travel Government To Carry Out Integrity Test On Lagos Bridge After Another Fatal Accident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resumption Of Domestic Flight Operations On June 21 No Longer Feasible —PTF
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Politics Northern Youths Migrating South Are Not Almajiri — Tanko Yakassai
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated An Airport To Make You Cry By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Break Up If North Produces President In 2023, Ex-Anambra Governor Ezeife Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Is My Leader, I Accept Dissolution Of APC National Working Committee, Says Oshiomhole
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Governors Fire Back At Bello, Say We Won’t Join APC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics No Nigerian State Safe, Secure Again —Ex-President, Obasanjo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Ex-Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, To Be Buried On Sunday
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME We Seized N16bn Cash, 13 Luxury Cars, 47 Smartphones From Hushpuppi And Gangs —Dubai Police
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Burial Of Former Oyo Governor, Ajimobi, Postponed
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Nigerian Cleric Reveals How Pastor Eneche Of Dunamis Church Had Him Imprisoned On False Charges
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Letter An Open Letter To Jagaban By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad