Abuja Airport Reopens After Three-month Lockdown

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday reopened with limited service after nearly three months of shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The airport also witnessed strict compliance to other safety measures aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus.

The country’s airports and airspace were shut in March by government as part of efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Journalists covering the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 were led on dry run test from Lagos to Abuja to witness firsthand the reopening of the aviation sector.

The checks for COVID-19 safety protocols and screening were carried out on passengers at the departure lounge.



The seats, which were usually crowded, have been rearranged in compliance with the social distancing rule.

Inscriptions to further guide passengers, such as “do not use this seat”, “keep your distance”, were placed on seats.

