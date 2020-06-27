BREAKING: Buhari Is My Leader, I Accept Dissolution Of APC National Working Committee, Says Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Saturday said he had also asked his lawyers to withdraw his appeal pending at the Supreme Court.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 27, 2020

Adams Oshiomhole, immediate-past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, has said that he had accepted the decision of the National

Executive Committee to dissolve the National Working Committee of the party, which he chaired until Thursday. 

The former Edo governor was challenging a Court of Appeal order upholding his suspension as chairman of the party.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had two years ago invited him to come and reposition the APC and that since the President in his wisdom had also agreed to the dissolution of the NWC, he is bound to obey him as leader of the party.
 

Saharareporters, New York

