BREAKING: Ten Nigerian Soldiers Killed During Boko Haram Attack In Borno

At least 10 Nigerian soldiers were killed on Saturday evening when Boko Haram terrorists struck in Damboa community in Borno State on Saturday evening.

The soldiers were on patrol when they were attacked and killed some metres from Damboa town. Lt Malgwi

According to a resident of the community, who spoke with SaharaReporters, Lt Malgwi and nine of his soldiers were killed during the attack by the terrorists.

The incident has since sent panic across the area with residents said to be fleeing the community for fear of another attack by the insurgents.