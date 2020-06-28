BREAKING: Monarch Of Bachama Kingdom In Adamawa State, Stephen, Is Dead

The monarch was said to have died in the early hours of Sunday in his sleep.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 28, 2020

Colonel Honest Irmiya Stephen (retd), the paramount ruler of Bachama Kingdom in Adamawa State, is dead.

Spokesperson for the kingdom, Chief Timawus Mathias, said, "Homun Honest died in the late hours of the night June 28th 2020 at his palace in Numan, Adamawa State, following a brief illness. 

"Already the funeral rights are well underway according to Bachama tradition in Lamurde, the kingdom's headquarters. 

"He received his staff of office on 15 Dec 2013 from the then Adamawa State Governor Murtala Nyako. Homun Honest Irmiya Stephen is 66 years old 

"Homun (King) Honest Irmiya Stephen, Kwire Mana Kpafrato II, a retired officer of the Nigerian Army who ascended the throne in 2012 succeeding Homun Asaph Zadok (late)."

The late traditional ruler, who retired as a colonel in the Nigerian Army, aspired for the  Senate seat (PDP) in 2007 before ascending the throne.
 

