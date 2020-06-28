COVID-19: Tutorial Centres In Ondo Ignore Government's Lockdown Order To Operate Daily

One tutorial centre operator, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, argued that those of them in the business were only helping students stay in touch with what they had been thought in school but were gradually forgetting due to the long closure of schools.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 28, 2020

In defiance to government's order on social gathering, which is part of measures put in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria, operators of tutorial centres in Ondo State have continued to open their facilities to students of all ages especially those seeking admission into higher institutions without recourse to safety guidelines.

SaharaReporters gathered that some of the tutorial centres charge between N200 to N2000 depending on the educational level of pupils.
Recently, officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps visited some of these tutorial centres in Akure and arrested operators for flouting government's order.

One tutorial centre operator, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, argued that those of them in the business were only helping students stay in touch with what they had been thought in school but were gradually forgetting due to the long closure of schools. 

A Junior Secondary School student in one of the public schools of the state, who simply identified himself as Ayomide, told SaharaReporters that his parents brought up the idea of attending the tutorial centre since schools were still closed. 

Reacting to the development, leader of the Association of Tutorials Operators in the state, Mr Bankole Fisayo, said he had warned members of the association to stop holding coaching centres for students due to COVID-19 outbreak but some, mostly in populated areas, were still disobeying that order. 

Ayodeji Olufemi, spokesperson for the NSCDC in Ondo State said he would wait till Monday before officially reacting on the issue.

ATSO is a registered organisation whose activities is controlled by the Board of Adult and Technical Education in the Ondo State Ministry of Education. 

A management staff of the board refused to speak on the matter when contacted by SaharaReporters. 

Mr Femi Agagu, Commissioner for Education in the state, did not respond to calls put across to him by our correspondent on the issue.

 COVID-19:Tutorial Centres In Ondo Flout Govt's Directive On Lockdown, Continue Opening For Business COVID-19:Tutorial Centres In Ondo Flout Govt's Directive On Lockdown, Continue Opening For Business...

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Chief Judge Dies At Coronavirus Isolation Centre
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH International Air Travellers Must Arrive Five Hours Before Takeoff, Nigeria's Aviation Minister Says
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Musician, Peter Okoye, Wife, Daughter, Staff Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Delta State Government Accused Of Concealing Coronavirus Status Of Dead Officials
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Congestion In Kaduna Police Cells Leads To Disease Outbreak, Deaths Of Suspects
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Travel Abuja Airport Reopens After Three-month Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Nigerian Cleric Reveals How Pastor Eneche Of Dunamis Church Had Him Imprisoned On False Charges
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Ex-Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Buried At Private Residence In Ibadan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Chief Judge Dies At Coronavirus Isolation Centre
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Is My Leader, I Accept Dissolution Of APC National Working Committee, Says Oshiomhole
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ten Nigerian Soldiers Killed During Boko Haram Attack In Borno
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Break Up If North Produces President In 2023, Ex-Anambra Governor Ezeife Warns
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics No Nigerian State Safe, Secure Again —Ex-President, Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH International Air Travellers Must Arrive Five Hours Before Takeoff, Nigeria's Aviation Minister Says
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad