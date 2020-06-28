Ex-Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Buried At Private Residence In Ibadan

The former governor was buried at 10:20am according to Islamic rites at his Oluyole residence.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 28, 2020

The remains of ex-Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, was on Sunday laid to rest in Ibadan, the state capital.

The former governor was buried at 10:20amaccording to Islamic rites at his Oluyole residence.

The burial, which was only attended by his wife, children as well as very close associates, held around 10am. 

Present at the burial were APC gubernatorial candidate, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, Hon. Shina Peller, Hon. Saheed Akinade-Fijabi, Representative of Ekiti State governor, Senator Teslim Folarin, Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, and members of 8th Assembly.

Ajimobi died on Thursday at the First Cardiology Hospital in Ikoyi, Lagos, as a result of Coronavirus complications.

Saharareporters, New York

