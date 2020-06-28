EXCLUSIVE: Plot To Impeach Ondo Deputy Governor Thickens As Select Lawmakers Meet Governor Akeredolu Tonight

Fresh moves to impeach the deputy governor of Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi, by members of the state House of Assembly on the prompting of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has been uncovered, SaharaReporters can report.

It was gathered at the weekend that members of the House of Assembly had been meeting consistently to perfect plans to remove Ajayi from office.

Some select lawmakers on Saturday got a text message inviting them for a 'night meeting' slated for 9pm at the VIP Lodge of the Government House in Akure, the state capital.

Our correspondent learnt that only the All Progressives Congress caucus members of the House of Assembly were invited to the meeting with Governor Akeredolu.

A source revealed that the meeting with the governor was expected to give a final nod to the planned impeachment of the deputy governor.

It was gathered that 19 out of the 26 Assembly members were contacted for the emergency meeting.

Other members not invited for the meeting were either those in the opposition party (PDP and ZLP) and those loyal to the deputy governor and had been resisting the plot to impeach him.

"The governor has been expecting us to carry out the impeachment of Agboola Ajayi since he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party. See Also Politics Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi, Accuses Police Commissioner Of Withdrawing Security Details

"Now, he's furious about the delay by the leadership of the Assembly under the Speaker, Oleyeloogun, which has been causing him embarrassment.

"That is why we are being summoned to a meeting tonight by the governor and I fear that the Speaker won't have the choice than to succumb as his seat is under threat already."

Last week, the deputy governor had raised the alarm over plans by the Assembly members to impeach him.

He alleged that the lawmakers were being induced by Governor Akeredolu with the sum of N10m each to carry out the hatchet job.

However, Donald Ojogo, Commissioner for Information in the state, denied the allegations.

Ajayi insists that he won't resign his position as deputy governor of the state despite defecting from the All Progressives Congress to the PDP.

Efforts by SaharaReporters to get the reaction of the Speaker, Oleyeloogun, proved abortive as his official lines failed to connect at the time of this report.