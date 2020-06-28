EXCLUSIVE: Twelve Adamawa DSS Operatives Test Positive For COVID-19

There is anxiety in the Adamawa State command of the Department of State Services as at least 12 personnel of the agency have tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to findings by SaharaReporters, the number of positive cases might rise in the coming days as tests conducted on many operatives were still pending.

“They are trying to cover it up, they don’t want outsiders to know. The state Director was the first to test positive,” the source disclosed.

However, when contacted by SaharaReporters, the state Director of the DSS, Bolade Olori, denied testing positive or even on self isolation.

He said, "I don't know of any staff under me who tested positive for COVID-19, and so I'm not self isolating as claimed."

Despite Olori's denial, sources told SaharaReporters that all operatives of the agency that had tested positive for the virus were already in isolation centres in Yola, the state capital.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Adamawa State has a total of 73 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

