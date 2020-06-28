I Pray APC Remains In Crisis, Says Rivers State Governor, Wike

He recalled that the ruling party jubilated over the confusion that rocked the Peoples Democratic Party when it was under the leadership of former Borno State governor, Ali Modu Sheriff.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 28, 2020

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that he prays that the All Progressives Congress stays in crisis.

Wike said this in an interview with Arise TV.

He said, “I am happy that APC is in crisis. It is not my business to help APC to be united.

“Remember that we also had our own crisis under Ali Modu Sheriff and APC jubilated about it then. It is my prayer that they should continue to be in crisis. We have taken another state.

“Unfortunately, APC isn’t really a political party. They came together just to take over power.

 “I want my party to be in power and therefore, I cannot be praying for APC not to have crisis. I hope they continue to make mistakes everyday and my party will continue to grow.”

Saharareporters, New York

