International Air Travellers Must Arrive Five Hours Before Takeoff, Nigeria's Aviation Minister Says

According to the minister, authorities are putting the necessary equipment in place to help passengers adapt efficiently to the new normal and ensure that time was not wasted.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 28, 2020

Hadi Sirika, Nigeria's Minister of Aviation, has said that passengers travelling abroad through the country’s airport terminals must arrive five hours before departure to undergo COVID-19 protocols.

Sirika said this on Saturday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, while announcing some of the measures introduced for the reopening of the country’s airports closed in March following the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the minister, authorities are putting the necessary equipment in place to help passengers adapt efficiently to the new normal and ensure that time was not wasted. 

“We will announce all the protocols again before opening. But you need to be at the airport three hours ahead of your flight.

“The experience is quite nice but it takes a bit of time which is why you will need to be at the airport three hours before your local flight. For an international flight, we may do five hours.”

Addressing concerns about the profitability of the aviation business upon the resumption given the new protocols to be followed, Sirika said the new guidelines would be implemented in a way that flights would still be profitable.

The minister added that toilets at the airports were also COVID-19 compliant, stressing that everything was being done to minimise physical contact.

He said that the pilots, engineers, traffic controllers and catering staff among others at the airports were now certified and licensed to carry out certain activities only when they have the valid clearance.

“Those new norms are coming and we will implement them in such a way that flights are profitable. The World Health Organisation and the International Civil Aviation Organisation have developed protocols of the sitting,” he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel Abuja Airport Reopens After Three-month Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Chief Judge Dies At Coronavirus Isolation Centre
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Musician, Peter Okoye, Wife, Daughter, Staff Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Delta State Government Accused Of Concealing Coronavirus Status Of Dead Officials
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Police Congestion In Kaduna Police Cells Leads To Disease Outbreak, Deaths Of Suspects
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Travel Abuja Airport Reopens After Three-month Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Ex-Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Buried At Private Residence In Ibadan
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Chief Judge Dies At Coronavirus Isolation Centre
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigerian Cleric Reveals How Pastor Eneche Of Dunamis Church Had Him Imprisoned On False Charges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Is My Leader, I Accept Dissolution Of APC National Working Committee, Says Oshiomhole
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Break Up If North Produces President In 2023, Ex-Anambra Governor Ezeife Warns
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Monarch Of Bachama Kingdom In Adamawa State, Stephen, Is Dead
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Kaduna Residents Raise Alarm As Police Take Over Street After Death Of Popular Businessman
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ten Nigerian Soldiers Killed During Boko Haram Attack In Borno
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad