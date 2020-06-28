Kogi Chief Judge Dies At Coronavirus Isolation Centre

Chief Judge of Kogi State, Nasir Ajanah, has died at the Abuja COVID-19 isolation centre.

A source, who confirmed the death, said Ajanah was moved from Lokoja into the isolation centre some days ago where he died.

He was born in 1956 to the family of MJ Fari Ajanah in Okene Local Government Area. Nasir Ajanah

He studied law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and was called to the Nigerian bar as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court.

Ajanah later set up his private firm, Nasiru Ajanah & Co in Okene where he practised law between 1985 and 1989.

He also served as chairman, Election Petitions Tribunal in Akwa Ibom State (2007) and chairman, Election Tribunal Petitions in Rivers State (2008).

Ajanah will be buried in Abuja on Sunday.

