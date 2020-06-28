Kogi Chief Judge Dies At Coronavirus Isolation Centre

A source, who confirmed the death, said Ajanah was moved from Lokoja into the isolation centre some days ago where he died.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 28, 2020

Chief Judge of Kogi State, Nasir Ajanah, has died at the Abuja COVID-19 isolation centre.

A source, who confirmed the death, said Ajanah was moved from Lokoja into the isolation centre some days ago where he died.

He was born in 1956 to the family of MJ Fari Ajanah in Okene Local Government Area.  Nasir Ajanah

He studied law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and was called to the Nigerian bar as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court.

Ajanah later set up his private firm, Nasiru Ajanah & Co in Okene where he practised law between 1985 and 1989.

He also served as chairman, Election Petitions Tribunal in Akwa Ibom State (2007) and chairman, Election Tribunal Petitions in Rivers State (2008).

Ajanah will be buried in Abuja on Sunday.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH International Air Travellers Must Arrive Five Hours Before Takeoff, Nigeria's Aviation Minister Says
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Musician, Peter Okoye, Wife, Daughter, Staff Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Delta State Government Accused Of Concealing Coronavirus Status Of Dead Officials
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Congestion In Kaduna Police Cells Leads To Disease Outbreak, Deaths Of Suspects
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Bola Tinubu's Son, Alakija's Children, Belo-Osagie’s Daughter, Late Akhigbe's Family And Other Erring Nigerians Who Defied COVID-19 Lockdown Order To Travel Abroad
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Travel Abuja Airport Reopens After Three-month Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Nigerian Cleric Reveals How Pastor Eneche Of Dunamis Church Had Him Imprisoned On False Charges
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Ex-Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Buried At Private Residence In Ibadan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Is My Leader, I Accept Dissolution Of APC National Working Committee, Says Oshiomhole
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ten Nigerian Soldiers Killed During Boko Haram Attack In Borno
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Break Up If North Produces President In 2023, Ex-Anambra Governor Ezeife Warns
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics No Nigerian State Safe, Secure Again —Ex-President, Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH International Air Travellers Must Arrive Five Hours Before Takeoff, Nigeria's Aviation Minister Says
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Musician, Peter Okoye, Wife, Daughter, Staff Test Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad