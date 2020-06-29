BREAKING: Giadom Hands Over To APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Buni

Victor Giadom, former Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, have handed over to the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committe, Mai Mala Buni.

The handing over ceremony was held behind closed doors on Monday at the National Working Committee conference room at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.

Buni’s appointment came after the APC dissolved the National Working Committee of the party during its National Executive Council meeting last Thursday.

The meeting convened by Giadom whom President Muhammadu Buhari recognised as the acting chairman of the party, also had vice president Yemi Osinbajo in attendance.

Giadom during the event assured members of the committee of his readiness to support and partner with the team towards the realisation of the party’s goals.

He said, “I Chief. Hon Victor Giadom the outgoing Ag. National Chairman, today Monday 29th of June 2020 hands over to the Chairman and members of the National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress.

“I assure the committee of my readiness to partner with them to achieve the party's goals and objectives towards a successful national convention. I pray that the almighty God grants you wisdom to pilot the affairs of the party.”

