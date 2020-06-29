BREAKING: Inspector-General Of Police Orders Ondo Police Commissioner To Restore Deputy Governor's Security Details

Mohammed Adamu, Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police, has ordered the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Bolaji Salami, to restore the security details of the state's deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, with immediate effect.
The directive was contained in a letter issued to the Ondo Police Commissioner through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations, Force headquarters Abuja.
SaharaReporters exclusively obtained a copy of the letter on Monday morning with Ref. No CB: 2002/DOPS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL/77/168.
Ajayi had last week Wednesday raised the alarm that security details attached to him and his office were withdrawn by the Nigeria Police Force in the state.
He specifically accused the Commissioner of Police of working on the instructions of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to withdraw the officers.
