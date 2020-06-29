Court Orders Nigerian Police To Pay N15m For Killing Shiite Members

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday awarded N15m against the Nigeria Police Force over the killing of three members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

Suleiman Shehu, Mahdi Musa and Bilyaminu Abubakar Faska were alleged to have been killed by the police on July 22, 2019 while on a peaceful protest to demand the freedom of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

Justice Taiwo also ordered the National Hospital, Abuja, to immediately release the three corpses in its morgue.

While granting reliefs A and C of the applicants, the judge said each of the applicants must be paid N5m as compensation for the killings.

The Inspector-General of Police is the 1st respondent while the medical directors of National Hospital, Abuja, and Asokoro District Hospital are both 2nd respondent in the separate charges.

While the bodies of Shehu, Musa and Faska were alleged to have been deposited at National Hospital, Abuja, the body of a fourth victim, Askari Hassan, was said to have been kept in Asokoro District Hospital.

The applicants, who are said to be brothers of the deceased in the suit, are Ibrahim Abdullahi, Ahmad Musa, Yusuf Faska and Said Haruna respectively.

