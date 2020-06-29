Missing Toddler: Defense Witness Accuses DSS Of Tearing Statements While In Custody

The ongoing trial of Prophet Alfa Babatunde, founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre, Akure, Ondo State, over the case of the missing one-year-old boy named Gold Eniola Kolawole resumed at the state's High Court on Monday.

The third witness for the defense, Mr Richard Akinnagbe, narrated how the Department of State Services personnel tore three statements he wrote while in their custody.

Akinnagbe alleged that the DSS operatives destroyed the three statements because it was not what they wanted him to write.

He made the allegation when he was cross-examined by the defense counsel, Olusola Oke, at the resumed hearing of the trial.

The witness also revealed that he was detained by the DSS for more than a day after he was invited to their Akure office for interrogation over the case of the missing child.

Akinnagbe accused the mother of the missing boy, Modupe Kolawole, of being reluctant to involve the police immediately the incident occurred.

In his counter argument, Mr Adekola Olawoye, prosecuting counsel, who is also the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, described Akinnagbe as a "meddlesome interloper" in the case.

Olawoye also tendered in court as exhibit, the statement said to have been written in DSS custody by Akinnagbe and though there was opposition by the defense, the court accepted the exhibit.

In his ruling, Justice Olusegun Odusola thereafter adjourned the hearing of testimonies from witnesses until Tuesday (tomorrow).

Odusola also ordered that Prophet Babatunde and six co-defendants were returned to the facility of the Nigeria Correctional Service in Olokuta, Akure.

Olawoye expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of the defense, saying it was affecting many other state issues.

Spokesperson for the defense team, Akinyemi Omoware, however assured that they would call all their 20 witnesses between the time-frame allotted by the judge.