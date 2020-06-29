Nigerian Virologist Lists Limitations As New Ultraviolet Technology Lights The Way In Coronavirus Fight

Researchers at Columbia University said in a report that a less harmful type of ultraviolet light called Far-UVC was effective in destroying the virus plaguing the world.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 29, 2020

The possibility of installing ultraviolet light to kill airborne Coronaviruses may be appealing but Nigerian virology professor, Oyewale Tomori, believes it is not practicable to implement outside a controlled space. 

Researchers at Columbia University said in a report that a less harmful type of ultraviolet light called Far-UVC was effective in destroying the virus plaguing the world.

The approach of the scientists at the American university was to install ceiling fixtures releasing Far-UVC in public spaces that killed-off microbes. 

Far-UVC manufacturers in the USA are already sold on the potential, they have started ramping up production, the lead researcher in the study David Brenner told Reuters on Wednesday.  Oyewale Tomori

"We don't see far-UVC light as an alternative to masks and social distancing, we see it as a new extra weapon that we can use in the battle against COVID-19," Brenner said. Tomori is unsure as to how that weapon will be deployed, however.

“UV light destroys virtually every virus that is within the range of action of the UV light,” he said, confirming the findings of the study. 

“Experimentally we do that in the lab.” 

According to him, there is a depth beyond which UV light cannot penetrate. 

Hanging the system on a ceiling or a wall will deal with the virus in the range of penetration while virus particles outside the range are swimming untouched.

“In a lab, you take a little bit of the virus solution, usually a thin film in a petri dish, and expose it to UV rays and the virus would be destroyed, if it is within the range of UV light penetration,” he said, adding that, “The space within a certain distance from the far-UVC is the only place that will be clean.” 

This limitation makes deploying Far-UVC ineffective in Prof Tomori’s view. 

“How are you going to UV the entire room or your parlour? How much UV light are you going to put in your study? “Surfaces far removed from the source of UV light are unaffected and the virus will not be killed," he said.

The Reuters report was silent on how many kilowatts of UVC light would be needed in a space for the right intensity that is strong enough to keep a space void of viruses.

Although not known to virologists, Brenner’s finding that "a very low exposure to Far-UVC light killed well over 99.9% of the exposed virus," gives hope to offices considering recalling their workers from their homes, event managers trying to convince clients that their halls are available for parties and indoor sporting activities in Nigeria, where officials are apprehensive about rescheduling cancelled tournaments anytime soon.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Initiate Total Lockdown In 18 Local Government Areas Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH International Air Travellers Must Arrive Five Hours Before Takeoff, Nigeria's Aviation Minister Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Lifts Interstate Travel Ban, Plans To Reopen Schools For ‘Graduating Students’
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Resumption Of Domestic Flight Operations On June 21 No Longer Feasible —PTF
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Chief Judge Dies At Coronavirus Isolation Centre
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Initiate Total Lockdown In 18 Local Government Areas Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Black Officer Involved In George Floyd Killing Is Nigerian
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics How President Buhari Received Stolen Funds From Ex-Military Head Of State, Babangida, To Run For Presidential Elections
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram JTF Commander In Borno Community Found Dead After Boko Haram Attack
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH International Air Travellers Must Arrive Five Hours Before Takeoff, Nigeria's Aviation Minister Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Rock Villa Fracas: President Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Lifts Interstate Travel Ban, Plans To Reopen Schools For ‘Graduating Students’
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Dismisses Certificate Forgery Suit Against Edo Governor, Obaseki
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Reopening: Nigeria, US, Others Excluded From List Of Travellers Permitted To Enter Europe
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME United States Arraigns 11 Nigerians Over $6m Fraud
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad