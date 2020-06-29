Over One Million Nigerians Apply For N-Power Within Two Days Of Opening For Registration

Barely 48 hours that it opened for application, over one million Nigerians enrolled for recruitment of the third batch of N-Power exercise.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by the Deputy Director, Information, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Rhoda Iliya.

The statement reads, “In line with the ongoing N-Power Batch C online application which commenced Friday June 26, 2020, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, hereby announces that over 1,000,000 applications have been received from across the federation in less than 48 hours after the Honourable Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, declared open the new N-Power portal on the ministry’s website.

“The ministry wishes to reiterate that all young Nigerians between the ages of 18-35 with or without formal education can apply for a slot in the new programme which would be very focused on agriculture.

"The number of applications so far received is an indication of the number of our youths who need jobs and the confidence in the programme.

“The ministry will continue to collaborate with its technical partners to provide timely support to all applicants.”

On June 26, the ministry commenced the enrolment process of the third batch of the N-Power beneficiaries.

The Federal Government had disclosed that 400,000 applicants would be absorbed into the third batch of the scheme.

