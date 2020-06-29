Over One Million Nigerians Apply For N-Power Within Two Days Of Opening For Registration

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by the Deputy Director, Information, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Rhoda Iliya.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 29, 2020

Barely 48 hours that it opened for application, over one million Nigerians enrolled for recruitment of the third batch of N-Power exercise. 

This was contained in a statement on Sunday by the Deputy Director, Information, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Rhoda Iliya.

The statement reads, “In line with the ongoing N-Power Batch C online application which commenced Friday  June 26, 2020, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, hereby announces that over 1,000,000 applications have been received from across the federation in less than 48 hours after the Honourable Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, declared open the new N-Power portal on the ministry’s website. 

“The ministry wishes to reiterate that all young Nigerians between the ages of 18-35 with or without formal education can apply for a slot in the new programme which would be very focused on agriculture.

“The number of applications so far received is an indication of the number of our youths who need jobs and the confidence in the programme.  See Also Corruption Ministry Of Humanitarians Affairs Gives N-Power Recruitment Slots To Senate President, Other Lawmakers Ahead Of Ordinary Citizens 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

“The ministry will continue to collaborate with its technical partners to provide timely support to all applicants.”

On June 26, the ministry commenced the enrolment process of the third batch of the N-Power beneficiaries.

The Federal Government had disclosed that 400,000 applicants would be absorbed into the third batch of the scheme.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion How Can We Create Jobs? By Debo Onifade
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Jobs Nigerian Immigration Service Revokes Residence Permits Of Expatriates In Atiku's, Others' Companies
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM COMING SOON: ‘Salary Review’ For Workers Already Earning More Than Proposed Minimum Wage
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Economy President Buhari Sacks 2,525 N-Power Beneficiaries
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Three Suspects In Kano Job Scam
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Jobs PPPRA Contract Staff Dismissed Indiscriminately By Agency’s Executive Secretary Related To President Buhari Dies After Not Being Able To Afford Basic Treatment
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Police Kaduna Residents Raise Alarm As Police Take Over Street After Death Of Popular Businessman
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Black Officer Involved In George Floyd Killing Is Nigerian
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH International Air Travellers Must Arrive Five Hours Before Takeoff, Nigeria's Aviation Minister Says
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Ex-Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Buried At Private Residence In Ibadan
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
International Reopening: Nigeria, US, Others Excluded From List Of Travellers Permitted To Enter Europe
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Monarch Of Bachama Kingdom In Adamawa State, Stephen, Is Dead
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Chief Judge Dies At Coronavirus Isolation Centre
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel Abuja Airport Reopens After Three-month Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: I knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu – Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad