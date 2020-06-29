We Need Adequate Protection For Nigerians--Igbo Community In Ghana

The group said there was a need for Ghana and Nigeria to “ensure that the synergy and symbiotic relationship that has existed between our two countries for decades would continue for posterity’s sake

by Sahara Reporters Jun 29, 2020

Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, the head of the Igbo Community in Ghana, has called on Nigerians living in Ghana to continue to be law-abiding and to maintain peace amidst the current diplomatic issue between the two nations.

His call follows the uncertainties that arose after the demolition of properties belonging to the Nigerian High Commission on the night of Friday, June 19, 2020, by yet-to-be-identified persons.

Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, the head of the Igbo Community in Ghana Ghanaweb.com

A statement from the head of the Community expressed contentment that the governments of Ghana and Nigeria had issued statements to show goodwill and to resolve the issue quickly.

“We demand urgent action to find the perpetrators and provide adequate protection for Nigerians and their properties in Ghana,” Ihenetu said.

Ihenetu referred to a statement of Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, of the Nigerian government being in talks with Ghanaian authorities to urgently bring the perpetrators to book.

The  head of the community also referred to a statement from Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, which it said, confirmed that unidentified individuals breached the premises of the Nigerian High Commission and demolished a property under construction.

“The Ministry views with concern this development which is a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (VCDR, 1961). 

"Nigerians see Ghana as a second home and have lived peacefully in Ghana for decades contributing to the socio-economic development of the country.

“Nigerians, who share so many similarities with Ghana, constitute the highest number of foreign investors in the Ghanaian economy,” the release said.

The group said there was a need for Ghana and Nigeria to “ensure that the synergy and symbiotic relationship that has existed between our two countries for decades would continue for posterity’s sake.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Ghana's Opposition NPP Accuses President Mahama Of Funding Chaos Within Its Ranks
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ghana Ghana’s Deputy Attorney-General Calls On ICC To End Selective Prosecutions
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Ghana 14 Trapped In Mining Pit In Ghana
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Education Nigerian Lecturer Sacked By Ghana Varsity Recounts Ordeal, Vows Never To Go Back To Ghana
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Ghana Ghana Records First Coronavirus Death
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Ghana There Must Be No Reprisal, Ghanaian Lawmakers Call For Calm Over Demolition Of Nigeria Building In Ghana
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Police Kaduna Residents Raise Alarm As Police Take Over Street After Death Of Popular Businessman
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Black Officer Involved In George Floyd Killing Is Nigerian
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH International Air Travellers Must Arrive Five Hours Before Takeoff, Nigeria's Aviation Minister Says
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Ex-Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Buried At Private Residence In Ibadan
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
International Reopening: Nigeria, US, Others Excluded From List Of Travellers Permitted To Enter Europe
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Sabiu Yusuf's Fat Bank Accounts That Shocked CBN Governor By Farooq A. Kperogi
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Monarch Of Bachama Kingdom In Adamawa State, Stephen, Is Dead
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Chief Judge Dies At Coronavirus Isolation Centre
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Travel Abuja Airport Reopens After Three-month Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: I knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu – Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad