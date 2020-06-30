774,000 Jobs: Keyamo, Nigerian Lawmakers Engage In Rowdy Session Over N52bn Allocation

The initiative was to employ 1,000 unskilled persons per local government area on a short term engagement for a period of three months.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 30, 2020

Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, engaged in a rowdy session with lawmakers during a committee meeting over the allocation of N52bn for the creation of 774,000 jobs for Nigerians.

Festus Keyamo

Those employed would be paid a stipend of N20,000 monthly.

While appearing before the Joint Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity on Tuesday, Keyamo disagreed with the lawmakers on the mode of scrutinising the employment scheme, which led to a rowdy session.

 

