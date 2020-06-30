774,000 Jobs: Lawmakers Trying To Determine Who To Get Employment, Keyamo Says After Outburst With Legislators

Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, has revealed that Nigerian lawmakers were trying to influence, who to be employed in the temporary work scheme as he cleared the air on what led to the row with the legislators.

SaharaReporters had earlier on Tuesday reported that Keyamo engaged in a rowdy session with lawmakers during a committee meeting over the allocation of N52bn for the creation of 774,000 jobs for Nigerians.

Speaking on what led to the issue, Keyamo said the lawmakers were trying to have a large input on how the programme should be implemented and, who would be part of the scheme.

He avowed that he would not surrender the programme to their control since their powers under the constitution does not extend to that.

He stated that rather than give in to compromise from lawmakers or any politicians, he would resign from heading the scheme. See Also Politics 774,000 Jobs: Keyamo, Nigerian Lawmakers Engage In Rowdy Session Over N52bn Allocation

Keyamo said, "Today, in obedience to their invitation, I appeared before the Joint Committees on Labour of both the Senate and the House. The

Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members sought to be briefed on the implementation of the Special Public Works Programme so far.

"However, there was a misunderstanding between us when they questioned why I did not privately submit the program to them for vetting before taking certain steps. They suggested that they ought to have an input on how the programme should be implemented. In other words, they sought to control the programme as to who gets what, where and how.

"However, I insisted that I could not surrender the programme to their control since their powers under the constitution does not extend to that. They insisted on a closed door session.

"At this point, I remarked that it was only fair for me to respond to their position before the press, since their own position was also made public. In any case, I remarked that the Nigerian people deserve to know the details of the execution of this all-important programme.

"I was then asked to apologize for insisting on a public interaction and I said there was nothing to apologize about, because their powers to expose corruption provided for in section 88 of the constitution cannot be exercised in private. As such, there was no need to apologize by insisting on a constitutional provision. Even their Rules that may provide for private hearings on public matters cannot override the provisions of the constitution. I was then permitted to leave. I took a bow and left. I never walked out on the respected committees as they may want to bend the narrative.

VIDEO: Microphone Thrown At @fKeyamo As Minister Engage In Rowdy Session With Nigerian Lawmakers Over N52bn Allocation For Creation Of 774,000 Jobs @NGRSenate @nassnigeria

WATCH FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/0X7UmEzRev pic.twitter.com/XGaHq1bVqx — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) June 30, 2020

"After I left, I understand that the Joint Committees purportedly suspended the work of the Selection Committees nationwide until they decide how the programme should be run and who should be in those committees. My opinion is that it is tantamount to challenging the powers of Mr President.

"I regret to say that their powers under section 88 of the 1999 constitution is only limited to investigations, but not to give any directive to the executive.

"A committee or committees of both Houses do not even have powers to pass binding resolutions. They can only make recommendations to plenary. In this case, even plenary cannot give directives to the executive.

"All my life, I have fought for good governance and constitutional democracy. I will not come into government and be intimidated to abandon those principles. I will rather leave this assignment, if Mr President so directs than compromise the jobs meant for ordinary Nigerians who have no godfathers or who are not affiliated to any political party.

"I therefore, respectfully further direct all the committees set up nationwide made up of CAN, NSCIA, NURTW, market women, CSOS, youth organisations, respected traditional rulers, etc to proceed with their work unhindered. Only Mr President can stop their work."