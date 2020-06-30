Abia Governor, Ikpeazu, Still COVID-19 Positive Weeks After Being Moved To Abuja For Treatment

There is currently anxiety around the health of governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, as he remains Coronavirus positive despite being placed under intensive care at his home in Abuja.

According to findings by SaharaReporters, several tests carried out on him has continued to show that he still has the virus.

The latest COVID-19 test was conducted on him last week but again returned positive, further confining the governor to Abuja where he has been for almost one month. Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

The governor is said to have last had a dialysis about one week ago and is in a stable condition.

However, before his situation got worse, Ikpeazu made attempts to be flown abroad but the restriction on international flights ban in many countries around the world and his positive status of the virus put paid to that move.

Though he is believed to be in a stable condition at the moment, he is said to still be a long way from full recovery.



