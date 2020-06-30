Appeal Court Dismisses Oshiomhole’s Suit Challenging Suspension From APC

A three-man panel of judges presided over by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam unanimously dismissed the appeal at the request of Oshiomhole.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 30, 2020

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Tuesday struck out a suit filed by Adams Oshiomhole, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, challenging his suspension from the party.

Counsel representing the former National Chairman had earlier informed the court of his client’s decision to withdraw the suit, which originally sought a stay of execution on the judgment of the court affirming his suspension.

A three-man panel of the Court of Appeal had on June 16, 2020 affirmed the suspension of Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the APC.

Justice Mohammed Lamido, who delivered the lead verdict, dismissed the appeal and affirmed the decision of an Abuja High Court in March 2020 that earlier validated Oshiomhole’s suspension by his ward in Edo State.
 

