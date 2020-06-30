BREAKING: 2021 Africa Cup Of Nations Postponed Over COVID-19

In a virtual meeting held by the CAF executive committee, the tournament, which was due to begin in Cameroon on January 9, 2021 has now been pushed back to January 2022 due to the impact of Coronavirus pandemic across the continent.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 30, 2020

The Confederation of African Football Executive Committee on Tuesday announced the postponement of the 2021 African Nations Championship by one year.

In a virtual meeting held by the CAF executive committee, the tournament, which was due to begin in Cameroon on January 9, 2021 has now been pushed back to January 2022 due to the impact of Coronavirus pandemic across the continent. 

“After consultation with stakeholders and taking into consideration the current global situation, the tournament has been rescheduled for January 2022. The date for the final tournament and the remaining matches of the qualifiers will be communicated in due course,” the football body said in a statement.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Sports How MTN Scammed Me
0 Comments
10 Years Ago
Opinion Cote d’Ivoire: Laurent Gbagbo Against The World
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion How I Joined The Nigerian Ruling (Eating) Class -A Rejoinder
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion The Facebook Abuse: Let’s Teach Sule Lamido A Lesson
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion Blame Jonathan For Ibadan Mayhem
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Sports Nigeria's Ex-Dictator Babangida Sweating Over "Egyptian Revolution," Fears Losing His Real Estate Loot
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The Politics Of Ajimobi’s Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Rock Villa Fracas: President Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Initiate Total Lockdown In 18 Local Government Areas Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics How President Buhari Received Stolen Funds From Ex-Military Head Of State, Babangida, To Run For Presidential Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption ICPC Declares Former Staff Wanted For Demanding Bribe To Stop Ongoing Investigation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Rivers Police Arrest Notorious Kidnapper, Uncover Bodies Of Victims In Septic Tank
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics 2023: I knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu – Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Appeal Court Dismisses Oshiomhole’s Suit Challenging Suspension From APC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Jagaban Of Borgu: The End Of A Political Era By John Danfulani
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad