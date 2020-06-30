BREAKING: 2021 Africa Cup Of Nations Postponed Over COVID-19

The Confederation of African Football Executive Committee on Tuesday announced the postponement of the 2021 African Nations Championship by one year.

In a virtual meeting held by the CAF executive committee, the tournament, which was due to begin in Cameroon on January 9, 2021 has now been pushed back to January 2022 due to the impact of Coronavirus pandemic across the continent.

“After consultation with stakeholders and taking into consideration the current global situation, the tournament has been rescheduled for January 2022. The date for the final tournament and the remaining matches of the qualifiers will be communicated in due course,” the football body said in a statement.

