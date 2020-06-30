BREAKING: Ondo State Governor, Akeredolu, Tests Positive For COVID-19

Akeredolu joins a growing list of top public officials, who have tested positive for the virus.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 30, 2020

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Akeredolu disclosed this on his verified Facebook account on Tuesday.

The governor said he was already in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for someone that is not showing symptoms.  Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

He said, “Earlier today, I got confirmation of a positive result for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and not displaying any symptoms.

“I am currently self-isolating and supervised home management will be administered by the wonderful team at our Infectious Disease Hospital. I ask that we all stay safe and be well.”

Akeredolu joins a growing list of top public officials, who have tested positive for the virus. 

They include late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchia and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo.

 Akeredolu Publicly Sneezing, Fails To Observe COVID-19 Protocols As He Submits Governorship Form WATCH VIDEO: Ondo State Governor, Akeredolu publicly sneezing as he failed to observe COVID-19 protocols when he went to submit his governorship form in Abuja

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Rock Villa Fracas: President Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Initiate Total Lockdown In 18 Local Government Areas Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How President Buhari Received Stolen Funds From Ex-Military Head Of State, Babangida, To Run For Presidential Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics 2023: I knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu – Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The Politics Of Ajimobi’s Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Rock Villa Fracas: President Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Initiate Total Lockdown In 18 Local Government Areas Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics How President Buhari Received Stolen Funds From Ex-Military Head Of State, Babangida, To Run For Presidential Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption ICPC Declares Former Staff Wanted For Demanding Bribe To Stop Ongoing Investigation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Rivers Police Arrest Notorious Kidnapper, Uncover Bodies Of Victims In Septic Tank
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics 2023: I knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu – Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Appeal Court Dismisses Oshiomhole’s Suit Challenging Suspension From APC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Jagaban Of Borgu: The End Of A Political Era By John Danfulani
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad