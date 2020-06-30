COVID-19: Governor Akeredolu Directs Ondo Cabinet Members To Undergo Compulsory Test

Akeredolu also explained that all his political aides, who might have had contacts with him during the cause of his engagement, should immediately go and check their status.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 30, 2020

Few hours after testing positive to COVID-19, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has instructed all members of his cabinet to embark on a compulsory test. 

He gave the directive through the Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, in a statement on Tuesday.   Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

The statement reads, "As you all know, the result has come out positive even as Mr Governor (Akeredolu) wasted no time in disclosing his status. 

"This becomes necessary in order to ensure a proper determination and direction of focus. 

"Accordingly, there is nothing to fear; and no component of government business will be adversely affected within the period of the governor's self-isolation. 

"In the meantime, Governor Akeredolu has directed all members of the cabinet, close aides and others who have had reasons for constant contacts with him to undergo compulsory tests."

Saharareporters, New York

