Publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, has listed those he described as the "daddies of fraud" in Nigeria.

Sowore spoke in an Instagram live session with TV host, Johnny. Omoyele Sowore

He noted that Hushpuppi, who was recently arrested for internet scam, is a baby fraudster.

The former presidential candidate said, "The daddies of fraud are the governors of states, Presidents, members of the national assembly, ministers and permanent secretaries in the ministries."