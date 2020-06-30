ICPC Declares Former Staff Wanted For Demanding Bribe To Stop Ongoing Investigation

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 30, 2020

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission has declared a former staff member, Gloria Obioma Elih, wanted.
Elih, 44, was declared wanted by the anti-corruption agency over her refusal to accept court service after she was allegedly caught demanding a bribe to stop an investigation.

The commission, in a notice on Tuesday, said criminal charges were filed against her but she had been dodging the commission from serving her court notice.

The notice by the ICPC reads, "The person whose picture appears above, Gloria Obioma Elih, is hereby declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission.  Gloria Obioma Elih

"Criminal charges were filed by ICPC against Elih, a former staff of the commission, before an FCT High Court presided over by Hon. Justice Adeniyi for allegedly demanding and receiving gratification from officials of Federal Ministry of Water Resources who were being investigated.

"She is declared wanted as all efforts to serve her and procure her attendance in court have proved abortive.

"Elih is an indigene of Anambra State and speaks English and Igbo languages fluently. She is 44 years old and dark in complexion.

"Her last known address is El-Salem Estate in Lugbe, Abuja.

"Anyone who has useful information on her whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station, or call ICPC Toll-Free lines: 0803-123-02800803-123-02810803-123-02820705-699-01900705-699-0191 and 0800-CALL-ICPC (0800-2255-4272)."

Saharareporters, New York

