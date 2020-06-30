Illegal Tenure Extension Of Bida Polytechnic Rector Divides Institution, ASUP Vows To Fight Matter In Court

Fresh crisis has erupted in the Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State, over a controversial tenure elongation of Rector of the institution, Dr Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi, by the Federal Government.

SaharaReporters gathered that Dr Dzukogi would hit the mandatory retirement age of 65 on February 16, 2021 but his tenure has been extended by two additional years to 2023.

In a letter dated June 9, 2020 and signed by one Ojo J.S, Director, Tertiary Education, on behalf of Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, it was stated that Dr Dzukogi will remain Rector of the institution even after his retirement from the civil service. Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi

“In line with the extant provisions, I am directed to convey the approval of the Honorable Minister of Education to you to serve out your second and final term in office which terminates on 20th May, 2023.

“However, you are required to retire from the service with immediate effect as a staff of the institution and continue to run the second term.

“Failure to do so would mean that you would vacate office on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 65 years on 15th February 2021,” the new letter read.

Condemning the development, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics said Dr Dzukogi’s tenure elongation till 2023 was an act aimed at denigrating the office of the Rector to that of a Sole Administrator.

“The Union has also instituted a legal case and the Rector has been served. The Minister of Education and Attorney-General of the Federation will be joined in an amended suit.

"In line with Section 8, Subsection (2) (a) of the new Polytechnic Act as amended by President Muhammadu Buhari, we urge the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to as a matter of urgency write the Rector directing him to advertise the position since he is retiring from public service on 15th of February, 2021 in line with the condition of service in the polytechnic sector and as stated in paragraph 3 of his letter of reappointment dated 4th March, 2019 and signed by the Minister of Education himself,” a member of ASUP told SaharaReporters.