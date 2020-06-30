Kogi Governor Insists State Is COVID-19-free Despite Death Of Judge In Isolation Centre

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has continued to insist that the state was COVID-19-free despite the recent death of the state's Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah, at an isolation facility.
Governor Bello said the late Chief Judge died a natural death, urging the people to discard any news of Coronavirus in the state.
Speaking on Tuesday during the three-day fidau prayer for the late Chief Judge, Bello said Ajanah had been battling illness before COVID-19 came into the country.
The governor described the deceased as an "outstanding jurist, who left a memorable imprint on the legal profession in the country and a lover of peace".
He said, “Nothing kills faster like fear, people should not accept cut and paste. COVID-19 is only out to create fear, panic, pandemic.
"It is a disease orchestrated to reduce and shorten the lifespan of the people.
“Whether medical experts and scientists believe it or not, COVID-19 is out to shorten the lifestyle of the people, it is a disease propagated by force for Nigerians to accept."
Justice Ajanah died at the COVID-19 isolation center in Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Sunday.