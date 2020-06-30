Kogi Governor Insists State Is COVID-19-free Despite Death Of Judge In Isolation Centre

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has continued to insist that the state was COVID-19-free despite the recent death of the state's Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah, at an isolation facility.

Governor Bello said the late Chief Judge died a natural death, urging the people to discard any news of Coronavirus in the state.

Speaking on Tuesday during the three-day fidau prayer for the late Chief Judge, Bello said Ajanah had been battling illness before COVID-19 came into the country.

The governor described the deceased as an "outstanding jurist, who left a memorable imprint on the legal profession in the country and a lover of peace".

He said, “Nothing kills faster like fear, people should not accept cut and paste. COVID-19 is only out to create fear, panic, pandemic.



"It is a disease orchestrated to reduce and shorten the lifespan of the people. See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Chief Judge Dies At Coronavirus Isolation Centre

“Whether medical experts and scientists believe it or not, COVID-19 is out to shorten the lifestyle of the people, it is a disease propagated by force for Nigerians to accept."

Justice Ajanah died at the COVID-19 isolation center in Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Sunday.