Kogi Governor Insists State Is COVID-19-free Despite Death Of Judge In Isolation Centre

Governor Bello said the late Chief Judge died a natural death, urging the people to discard any news of Coronavirus in the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 30, 2020

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has continued to insist that the state was COVID-19-free despite the recent death of the state's Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah, at an isolation facility.

Governor Bello said the late Chief Judge died a natural death, urging the people to discard any news of Coronavirus in the state.

Speaking on Tuesday during the three-day fidau prayer for the late Chief Judge, Bello said Ajanah had been battling illness before COVID-19 came into the country. 

The governor described the deceased as an "outstanding jurist, who left a memorable imprint on the legal profession in the country and a lover of peace".  

He said, “Nothing kills faster like fear, people should not accept cut and paste. COVID-19 is only out to create fear, panic, pandemic. 

"It is a disease orchestrated to reduce and shorten the lifespan of the people.  See Also PUBLIC HEALTH Kogi Chief Judge Dies At Coronavirus Isolation Centre 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

“Whether medical experts and scientists believe it or not, COVID-19 is out to shorten the lifestyle of the people, it is a disease propagated by force for Nigerians to accept."

Justice Ajanah died at the COVID-19 isolation center in Gwagwalada, Abuja, on Sunday.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Initiate Total Lockdown In 18 Local Government Areas Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Abia Governor, Ikpeazu, Still COVID-19 Positive Weeks After Being Moved To Abuja For Treatment
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Governor Akeredolu Directs Ondo Cabinet Members To Undergo Compulsory Test
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Rights Group Raises Alarm Over Health Condition Of Delta Journalist Who Tested Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion The Politics Of Ajimobi’s Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
CRIME Rivers Police Arrest Notorious Kidnapper, Uncover Bodies Of Victims In Septic Tank
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Rock Villa Fracas: President Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption ICPC Declares Former Staff Wanted For Demanding Bribe To Stop Ongoing Investigation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Initiate Total Lockdown In 18 Local Government Areas Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Appeal Court Dismisses Oshiomhole’s Suit Challenging Suspension From APC
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Jobs 774,000 Jobs: Lawmakers Trying To Determine Who To Get Employment, Keyamo Says After Outburst With Legislators
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: I knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu – Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics How President Buhari Received Stolen Funds From Ex-Military Head Of State, Babangida, To Run For Presidential Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad