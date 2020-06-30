Man Killed By Convoy Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Buried In Katsina

Buratai's convoy after killing Salisu never stopped to check on him.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 30, 2020

A man named Alhaji Salisu, who was on Monday killed by the convoy of Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, in Katsina State has been buried.

The victim, who was sharing invitation cards of the wedding of his daughter billed to take place a few days from now when the tragedy occured, was buried according to Islamic rites on Tuesday. 

Buratai's convoy after killing Salisu never stopped to check on him. 

The COAS and his team are in Katsina to map out strategy to arrest the rising wave of banditry and killings in the state.

The death of Salisu, it was gathered, had thrown the entire family into deep sorrow and now threatens the planned wedding of his daughter.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Rock Villa Fracas: President Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Initiate Total Lockdown In 18 Local Government Areas Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How President Buhari Received Stolen Funds From Ex-Military Head Of State, Babangida, To Run For Presidential Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption ICPC Declares Former Staff Wanted For Demanding Bribe To Stop Ongoing Investigation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Rivers Police Arrest Notorious Kidnapper, Uncover Bodies Of Victims In Septic Tank
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The Politics Of Ajimobi’s Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Rock Villa Fracas: President Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Initiate Total Lockdown In 18 Local Government Areas Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics How President Buhari Received Stolen Funds From Ex-Military Head Of State, Babangida, To Run For Presidential Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption ICPC Declares Former Staff Wanted For Demanding Bribe To Stop Ongoing Investigation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Rivers Police Arrest Notorious Kidnapper, Uncover Bodies Of Victims In Septic Tank
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics 2023: I knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu – Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Appeal Court Dismisses Oshiomhole’s Suit Challenging Suspension From APC
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Jagaban Of Borgu: The End Of A Political Era By John Danfulani
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad