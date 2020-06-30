Man Killed By Convoy Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Buried In Katsina

A man named Alhaji Salisu, who was on Monday killed by the convoy of Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, in Katsina State has been buried.

The victim, who was sharing invitation cards of the wedding of his daughter billed to take place a few days from now when the tragedy occured, was buried according to Islamic rites on Tuesday.

Buratai's convoy after killing Salisu never stopped to check on him.

The COAS and his team are in Katsina to map out strategy to arrest the rising wave of banditry and killings in the state.

The death of Salisu, it was gathered, had thrown the entire family into deep sorrow and now threatens the planned wedding of his daughter.

