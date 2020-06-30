Rights Group Raises Alarm Over Health Condition Of Delta Journalist Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

A group, Conference For Human Right, has raised the alarm concerning the deteriorating health condition of a Delta State-based journalist, Theophilus Onojeghen, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week in Warri.

The group berated the response of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in handling the situation as well as the treatment of other journalists infected with the virus, saying the governor was handling the issue in a "lackadaisical manner".

National Coordinator of the group, Omes Ogedegbe, Esq., in a statement on Monday also accused Okowa of gambling with the lives of residents of the state for cheap political gains. Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa

The group also condemned the government for not providing adequate medical kit for COVID-19 health workers as they are being exposed to the virus.

Ogedegbe said, "Our brother and friend, Theophilus Onojeghen, the Managing Editor of Delta Today online media, submitted his blood sample for testing after he came in contact with somebody who later became positive for COVID-19 on Monday 23/6/2020 and sadly it came back positive. It was then we realized there are no isolation centres in Delta State as the Health Commissioner told him to self-isolate in his house knowing he has a wife and son.

"On Saturday 28th June 2020, Mr Theo became terribly sick and was having difficulty breathing, his wife was forced to raise an alarm and serious pressure was mounted on the NCDC officers who reluctantly arrived two hours later to their home dramatically blaring their sirens in the area for people to notice they were working.

"Upon their arrival, we saw a disappointing NCDC official without the requisite kits wearing a face mask, no hand gloves and he was informed to enter their vehicle before he was taken to central hospital Warri.

"The blood sample of his wife and son were not taken neither were they interested in contact tracing. His wife and son are to wait for themselves to get sick before any concern will be shown, they are expected to self-isolate and without any provisions made, the government of Delta State is more irresponsible."