Shops Of Nigerians In Ghana Will Remain Shut Until They Obey Rules—Ghana Trade Union

If Nigerians want to import goods into the sub-region, they would have to comply with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) laws that allow foreigners to operate as well as import goods for their business.

by Sahara Reporters Jun 30, 2020

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has reacted to claims made by some Nigerian traders who protested at the Nigerian High Commission’s residence in Accra a week ago over the closure of their shops for the past eight months.

According to the President of the Association, Dr. Joseph Obeng, the action taken by his outfit is in line with the law as well as that of the ECOWAS protocol which does not allow  Nigerian traders import goods into the country to sell.

Obeng further said that their shops would remain closed until they adhere to the laid down rules governing trading in Ghana.

In an interview with GhanaWeb, Obeng said, “Whatever they are saying should be backed by the law. We are not doing things outside the law. Whatever we are doing is within the law and even within the tenants of the ECOWAS protocol itself. 

“They are not supposed to trade in goods outside the sub-region and the fact that they continue to import goods and then come and sell here goes against the protocols itself and they will never be allowed. If they were goods representing their home countries, then, of course, we’d say it is within the tenets of the ECOWAS protocols.”

He added that if the Nigerians want to import goods into the sub-region, they would have to comply with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) laws that allow foreigners to operate as well as import goods for their business.

On Monday, June 22, 2020, some Nigerian traders joined protests against what they labelled as unfair treatment in Ghana.

According to them, aside from the demolition of a property near the High Commissioner’s residence, their shops have been closed for the past 8 months.

Some of their placards read: ‘We condemn the demolition of our staff building in Ghana’; ‘Nigerians’ shops locked up in circle Accra 8 good months’; ‘Nigerians can no longer breathe in Ghana’.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana Group Details How 35 Nigerians Languish In Ghana Prison After Illegal Arrest, Calls For Investigation
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Ghana We Need Adequate Protection For Nigerians--Igbo Community In Ghana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption JTF Arrests Youths For Sea Piracy
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Politics Policies To Enhance Ease Of Doing Business In Nigeria Underway, Buhari Says
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS We'll Ensure All Hard-Working Nigerians Retire Without Fear, Says Buhari
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government To Initiate Total Lockdown In 18 Local Government Areas Over Rising COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Rock Villa Fracas: President Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Black Officer Involved In George Floyd Killing Is Nigerian
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive How Former Oyo State Governor, Ajimobi, Was Defrauded Of N50m After Dispatching Private Jet To Fetch Fake Drugs From Bangladesh
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Politics How President Buhari Received Stolen Funds From Ex-Military Head Of State, Babangida, To Run For Presidential Elections
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: I knew Buhari Was Deceiving Tinubu – Afenifere Chieftain, Adebanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Lifts Interstate Travel Ban, Plans To Reopen Schools For ‘Graduating Students’
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Convoy Of Nigeria's Chief Of Army Staff, Buratai, Kills Man In Katsina
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion The Politics Of Ajimobi’s Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME United States Arraigns 11 Nigerians Over $6m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion For 2023: Tinubu Or The Cows? By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad