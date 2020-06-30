Yobe Community Residents Beg For Installation Of Potable Water

A resident of the community told SaharaReporters that the only hand pump, which was the main source of water in the village, had broken down and only discharge dirty water.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 30, 2020

Indigenes and residents of Kumagannam, a village under Yusufari Local Government Area of Yobe State, have appealed to the federal and state government to provide potable water to the community.

The water scarcity in Kumagannam is similar to that of many parts of Nigeria where over half of the 200 million population lack access to pipe-borne water.

He said lack of water had compelled many residents to flee the village, adding that many persons had been falling sick as a result of drinking contaminated water from the damaged hand pump. 

He said lack of water had compelled many residents to flee the village, adding that many persons had been falling sick as a result of drinking contaminated water from the damaged hand pump.

 

