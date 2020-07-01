Abia State Has Become Miyetti Allah Cattle Market ― Nnamdi Kanu

The more Miyetti Allah terrorists kill us in our land, the more of it the so-called governors are prepared to give to them. What a sick sad joke.

by Sahara Reporters Jul 01, 2020

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday says Abia State has changed from ‘Gods own state’ to Miyetti Allah-owned cattle market. 

He said this in a statement, titled, “Finally the reason why they initiated Operation Python Dance and proscription of IPOB become very clear.”

The statement, which condemned the killings in the South-East, was signed by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

Kanu alleged that the more Fulani herdsmen kill the people of Abia and South-East in general in their land, the more the so-called governors in the region are prepared to give them more land. 

He said, “Abia State, from God’s state to Miyetti Allah owned cattle market. Mind you, Lokpanta, in the same Abia, is now a full-fledged Fulani town. 

“The more Miyetti Allah terrorists kill us in our land, the more of it the so-called governors are prepared to give to them. What a sick sad joke.

“When the history of Fulani terrorist conquest of Igboland is written in the next 100 years, it will be recalled that a certain group of men called Ohaneze Ndigbo and a band of traitors working for the Caliphate sadly referred to as Igbo governors plotted the Islamic takeover of the land of their ancestors.

 “All the Fulani terrorists did was to promise each South-East state governor the same unrealisable slot of Vice President of the Nigeria Republic. 

“For this token promise, each governor is now falling over themselves to please the caliphate by ceding our ancestral lands to Fulani Caliphate. These are the workers of iniquity some misguided people want us to regard as elders worthy of respect.”

