Borno Governor, Zulum, Loses Chief Of Staff, Wakil

The late Wakil served as Chief of Staff to Zulum for a year before his demise.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 01, 2020

Babagana Wakil, Chief of Staff to Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, is dead.

Special Assistant on Media and Strategy to the governor, who confirmed the death, said Janai'za of the late COS would hold around 4pm at his family residence in Shehuri, North Maiduguri, the state capital.

He said, “Jana’iza of late Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Wakil, is to hold 4pm today at his extended family residence in Shehuri North, Maiduguri.

“May Allah, Subhanahu Wa ta’ala, in His infinite mercy, forgive his shortcomings, admit him into aljanna and give his family the strength to bear our collective loss."
 

Saharareporters, New York

