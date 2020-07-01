Buhari Nominates 41 Ambassadors

The names of the nominees were read during Wednesday's plenary by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, shortly after the end of the closed-door session.

by Saharareporters, New York Jul 01, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the names 41 non-career ambassadorial nominees to the Senate for screening and subsequent confirmation.

The names of the nominees were read during Wednesday's plenary by the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, shortly after the end of the closed-door session.  President Muhammadu Buhari Presidency

Among the nominees are Debo Adesina, former Editor-In-Chief of The Guardian Newspapers, Oma Djebah, former Group Politics Editor of THISDAY Newspapers, Ademola Seriki, former Minister of State for Defence, Maureen Tamuno, Umar Sulaiman, Obong Effiong Akpan and Dare Sunday Awoniyi.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Rock Villa Fracas: President Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Fourteen Parties Cleared By INEC To Participate In Edo Election
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics How President Buhari Received Stolen Funds From Ex-Military Head Of State, Babangida, To Run For Presidential Elections
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Jobs 774,000 Jobs: Lawmakers Trying To Determine Who To Get Employment, Keyamo Says After Outburst With Legislators
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption CORE Demands Intensity In Fight Against Corruption By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion The Politics Of Ajimobi’s Death By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics How I Contracted Coronavirus —Ondo Governor, Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Borno Governor, Zulum, Loses Chief Of Staff, Wakil
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Diplomat Sacked For Exposing How Dutch Government, Companies Engage In Corruption In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Sacking Of Adams Oshiomhole And His NWC: CPC's Weeding Mode Re-activated By John Danfulani
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Corruption ICPC Declares Former Staff Wanted For Demanding Bribe To Stop Ongoing Investigation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rivers Police Arrest Notorious Kidnapper, Uncover Bodies Of Victims In Septic Tank
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Enough Of The False Praises For Ajimobi By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Keyamo vs Lawmakers: Thanks But No Thanks By Ade-Adedeji Adeyera
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aso Rock Villa Fracas: President Buhari Appoints New Chief Personal Security
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Oil Petrol Sold To Nigeria From Europe Dirtier Than Those Illegally Refined In Niger Delta, New Report Says
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Fourteen Parties Cleared By INEC To Participate In Edo Election
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad