Court Remands Nigerian Man For Allegedly Robbing Herbalist In Ghana

by Sahara Reporters Jul 01, 2020

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded a 21-year-old Nigerian, Emmanuel Chukwe, in police custody for allegedly robbing a herbalist.

Emeka, who is said to be unemployed, has denied conspiring with one Victor Chuku Emeka, who is currently at large, to commit the offence.

He will make his next appearance on July 17, Ghanaweb reports.

Police Inspector Maxwell Ayim told the court, presided over by Madam Ellen Offei Ayeh, that on June 19, this year, at about 2030 hours, Mr Maxwell Kulapenu, the complainant, was walking from Osu to Tema Station to board a bus when the accused intercepted him at the Independence Square. He said Kulapenu was attacked from behind and fell.

Inspector Ayim said the attackers forcibly took away his Infinix Hot 8 cellular phone valued at GHC650.00, an Itel phone valued GHC60.00 and cash of GHC55.00.

He said the suspects took to their heels towards the Arts Centre with the booty when the complainant met two military officers whom he asked for help.

The prosecution said with the assistance of the soldiers, the accused was traced and when they saw the military men approaching, they took to their heels.

The prosecution said the officers managed to arrest Chukwe whilst Emeka escaped with the stolen items.

Inspector Ayim said Chukwe was handed over to the police and after investigation, he was arraigned. Chukwe informed the Court he had no fixed place of abode, thus, he was remanded.

